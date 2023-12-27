US-China trade war could return if Trump re-enters the White House – Danske Bank

Elections for the European Parliament in June will also be something to watch next year. The EP has legislative power, and it oversees the EU budget. Hence, it is key in approving trade agreements and support packages for Ukraine.

Apart from the US ballot in November, the key event next year will be the Taiwan election on 13 January for US-China relations. DPP is favourite to keep power, but should the Presidency go to KMT, we could see an easing of China-Taiwan tensions. The US election campaign will likely lead to tougher rhetoric on China, and a potential Trump win would put relations on a more unpredictable path.

We think 2024 could mark a watershed for political and military support for Ukraine, particularly as elections will be held in the US. Military support from the US is critical, and if the war enters a stalemate phase, Ukraine could face growing pressure to negotiate. A peace deal would likely entail territorial concessions, which would raise long-term risks to European security.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.