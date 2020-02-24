US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to -0.25 in January from -0.51

Chicago Fed National Activity Index comes in better than expected in January.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 99.50.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index improved to -0.25 in January from -0.51 (revised lower from -0.35) and came in better than the market expectation of -0.92.

"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, increased to –0.16 in January from –0.25 in December," the publication read.

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, ignored this data and was last seen adding 0.25% on the day at 99.60.