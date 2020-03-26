US Chamber of Commerce: Govt should refrain from export controls in pandemic response

The US Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday, the government should refrain from adopting export controls or other measures that could impede the movement of medicines and other essential goods needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as cited by Reuters.

Chamber Executive Vice President Myron Brilliant said: “To date, the U.S. has laudably refrained from imposing export controls on these goods, and we urge the United States to continue to avoid such measures, which would immediately undermine U.S.-based production of medical supplies.”