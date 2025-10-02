US Challenger Job Cuts decline to 54,064 in September

US-based employers announced 54,064 job cuts in September, down from the 85,979 cuts announced in August, Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported on Thursday.

"In the third quarter, planned layoffs by US employers totaled 202,118, the highest Q3 total since 2020, when 497,215 job cuts were recorded," the publication read.

Assessing the report's findings, “right now, we’re dealing with a stagnating labor market, cost increases, and a transformative new technology. With rate cuts on the way, we may see some stabilizing in the job market in the fourth quarter, but other factors could keep employers planning layoffs or holding off hiring,” said Andy Challenger, Senior Vice President and labor expert for Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to stage a rebound following this data. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.12% on the day at 97.58.