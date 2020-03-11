US CDC reports 291 new coronavirus case, 4 more deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 291 new cases of coronavirus in the US, bringing up the total count to 987.

The total death toll stands at 29, with four more deaths confirmed.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Washington DC recommended canceling mass gathering to contain the deadly virus spread. The news outlet also cited that the Toyko Olympic Committee may propose a delay, especially after Japan saw the biggest spike in the virus cases on Wednesday.

Separately, the US Department of State issued a statement, citing that the Group of Seven (G7) cancels its ministerial meeting likely to be held on March 24-25 in Pittsburg, US. Instead, they will now hold a virtual meeting.

Market reaction

Despite the negative coronavirus update, the main Wall Street indices are off the lows while the US equity futures also trim losses amid a solid rebound staged by the Treasury yields.

USD/JPY also bounced-back to the 105 level, having posted a fresh session low of 104.43 on the US open.