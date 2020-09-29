US: CB Consumer Confidence Index rises from 86.3 to 101.8 in September

CB Consumer Confidence Index rose above 100 in September.

US Dollar Index continues to push lower below 94.

Consumer confidence in the US improved sharply in September with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rising to 101.8, highest reading since March, from 86.3 in August (revised from 84.8). This

Further details of the publication showed that the Consumer President Situation Index climbed to 98.5 from 85.8, the Consumer Expectations Index jumped to 104 from 86.6. Finally, the 1-year Consumer Inflation Rate Expectations edges lower to 5.7% from 5.8%.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the greenback continued to weaken against its rivals and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at 93.90.