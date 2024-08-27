US CB Consumer Confidence Index improves to 103.3 in August

- CB Consumer Confidence edged higher to 103.3 in August.
- US Dollar Index stays in daily range below 101.00.
Consumer sentiment in the US continued to improve in August, with The Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index rising to 103.3 from 101.9 (revised from 100.3) in July.
The Present Situation Index rose to 134.4 from 133.1 in the same period, while the Expectations Index edged higher to 82.5 from 81.1.
Assessing the survey's findings, "consumers continued to express mixed feelings in August," noted Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. "Compared to July, they were more positive about business conditions, both current and future, but also more concerned about the labor market."
Market reaction
This data doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the US Dollar's valuation. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.1% on the day at 100.75.
