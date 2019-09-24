US: CB Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 125.1 in September vs. 133.5 expected

According to the monthly report published by the Conference Board, the consumer confidence in the US deteriorated in September with the Consumer Confidence Index slumping to 1251 in September and missing the market expectation of 133.5.

Furthermore, August's reading of 135.1 got revised down to 134.2.

With the initial market reaction, the Greenback came under modest selling pressure and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is now down 0.17% on the day at 98.45. Boosted by the USD weakness, the EUR/USD is now trading at a fresh daily high of 1.1013.