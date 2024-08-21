US BLS announces benchmark revision of -818,000 to March 2024 total Nonfarm employment

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Wednesday that the preliminary estimate of the benchmark revision indicates an adjustment to March 2024 total Nonfarm employment of -818,000 (-0.5%).
"The final benchmark revision will be issued in February 2025 with the publication of the January 2025 Employment Situation news release," the BLS noted in its press release.
Market reaction
This announcement doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the US Dollar's (USD) valuation against its major rivals. At the time of press, the USD Index was up 0.15% on a daily basis at 101.53.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1100 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.1100 after setting a new 2024-high earlier in the day. The mixed action seen in Wall Street helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as markets await FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD climbs to new yearly high above 1.3050
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at its highest level since July 2023 above 1.3050. The US Dollar struggles to build on earlier recovery gains and helps the pair hold its ground. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting later in the day.
Gold retreats from record highs, tests $2,500
Gold retreats from the all-time-high it set above $2,530 and tests $2,500 in the American session on Wednesday. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top three AI-related tokens yielding highest gains year-to-date: AIOZ, AR, FET
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto market has a few protocols whose tokens have generated significant yields for users since the beginning of 2024.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.