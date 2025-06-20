The New York Times reported late Thursday that US intelligence agencies continue to believe that Iran has yet to decide whether to make a nuclear weapon even though it has developed a large stockpile of the enriched uranium necessary for it to do so.
However, senior US intelligence sources indicated that if the US military attacked Iran's uranium enrichment site Fordo, or if Israel killed Iran’s supreme leader, Iranian authorities were likely to shift toward producing a bomb.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.25% lower on the day to trade at $3,365.
