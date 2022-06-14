The annual pace of producer price inflation in the US according to the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell slightly to 10.8% from 10.9% a month earlier, a tad below expectations for it to remain unchanged at 10.9%. MoM, PPI showed prices rising 0.8% in May, in line with expected, but up from 0.4% a month earlier (revised lower from 0.5%).
The Core PPI showed the annual inflation rate at 8.3%, below the expected 8.6%, while the MoM gain in Core PPI was 0.5%, below the expected 0.6%, but still up from last month's 0.2%.
Market Reaction
The US dollar has been pulling back a tad in wake of slightly weaker than expected PPI data, recently dipping back below 105.00, but still remains at fairly elevated levels.
