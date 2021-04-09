US: Annual Core PPI rises to 3.1% in March vs. 2.7% expected

Annual Core PPI in US rose more than expected in March.

US Dollar Index extends daily rebound beyond 92.30 after the data.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand rose to 1% in March from 0.5% in January, the monthly report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PPI jumped to 4.2% from 2.8%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core PPI edged higher to 3.1% in March and came in higher than the market expectation of 2.7%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index continue to push higher after this report and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 92.35.