US: Annual core CPI ticks up to 2.2% in July vs. 2.1% expected

Annual core CPI rises to 2.2% in July in US.

US Dollar Index rises modestly on upbeat inflation data.

According to the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in July following June's reading of 0.1% and came in line with the market expectation. The annual CPI in the same period rose to 1.8% to beat analysts' estimate of 1.7%.

Further details of the report revealed that the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, matched June's reading with 0.3% on a monthly basis and ticked up to 2.2% annually, slightly higher than the experts' forecast of 2.1%.

With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index seems to be pushing higher but remains in its daily range. At the moment, the index is up 0.05% on the day at 97.45.