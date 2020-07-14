US: Annual core CPI remains steady at 1.2% in June vs. 1.1% expected

Annual core CPI in the US came in slightly higher than expected in June.

US Dollar Index stays quiet below 96.50 after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 0.6% on a monthly basis in June, the report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Tuesday. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose from 0.1% to 0.6% as expected.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 1.2% and came in slightly higher than analysts' estimate of 1.1%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these figures and was last seen losing 0.14% on the day at 96.39.