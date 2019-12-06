US: Annual core Consumer Price Index (CPI) falls to 2% in May vs. 2.1% expected

The data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 1.8% in May from 2% in April and fell short of the market expectation of 1.9%. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index extended its losses and was last down 0.1% on the day at 96.63. On a monthly basis,

Further details of the report showed that the CPI on a monthly basis edged down to 0.1% from 0.3%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 0.1% for the month and ticked down to 2% on a yearly basis.