US and India close in on trade deal that could slash tariffs to 15-16%

The United States (US) and India are close to reaching an agreement that could slash the current tariffs for Indian exports from 50% to 15–16%, according to three people aware of the matter.

The report also stated that India may gradually reduce imports of Russian oil while allowing in some GMO corn and soymeal.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/INR pair is trading 0.09% lower on the day to trade at 88.90.