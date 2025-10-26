TRENDING:
US and China tee up sweeping trade deal ahead of Trump–Xi meeting

Lallalit Srijandorn

Top Chinese and US economic officials on Sunday have agreed on the framework of a potential trade deal that will be discussed when US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet later this week, CNBC reported on Sunday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that discussion on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur had eliminated the threat of Trump’s 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1. Bessent added that he expects China to delay implementation of its rare earth minerals and magnets licensing regime by a year while the policy is reconsidered.

Market reaction  

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.37% higher on the day to trade at 0.6537.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.


Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilises just above 1.1600

EUR/USD recedes from earlier tops around 1.1650 as the NA session enters its latter part on Friday, coming under fresh downside pressure on the back of a mild recovery in the US Dollar. Moving forward, investors will shift their attention to the upcoming Fed and ECB meetings.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3300

The British Pound now accelerates its decline and prompts GBP/USD to breach below the 1.3300 support to hit fresh eight-day lows. That said, Cable reaches its sixth consecutive daily pullback, always accompanied by the firmer US Dollar and renewed bets of BoE rate cuts.

Gold: Buyers finally cave in as geopolitical tensions ease

Gold came under heavy bearish pressure after setting a new record-high slightly above $4,380 on Monday and snapped a nine-week winning streak. News surrounding trade negotiations between the United States and China, and the Federal Reserve’s policy announcements, could drive Gold’s valuation in the near term.

Week ahead: Jittery markets await central bank bonanza

Fed to highlight busy week for central bank decisions. BoC expected to cut too, ECB and BoJ to likely stand pat. Eurozone GDP and Australian CPI to also be important. US government shutdown to delay more crucial US data

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

It’s hard to miss the symbolism: the latest US–China trade talks played out in the clouds, at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118—the world’s second-tallest tower—where altitude meets attitude. Both sides circled one another for five and a half hours, high above the city haze, like card sharks who’ve long run out of bluff but still pretend the pot isn’t too rich to fold. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

