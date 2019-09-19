US Agri. Sec. Perdue: Chinese officials to visit US farmland as trade talks continue – Reuters

The US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, giving details of plans of a delegation of 30 Chinese officials, led by Vice Finance Minister Liao Min, which is on its trade visit to the US.
The report mentions that the Chinese officials will visit American farm regions with the US officials next week in an effort to build goodwill amid ongoing trade negotiations.
Key quotes
“They want to see the production of agriculture. I think they want to build goodwill.”
FX implication
Although no major market reaction could be spotted after the news, such positive headlines could confront recently downbeat sentiment surrounding the US-China trade deal and may help the commodities and the Antipodeans.
