US ADP Employment Change March Preview: USD impact is the reverse

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) the US private payroll processing company will release its National Employment Report for March on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 GMT. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, with the preview.

Key quotes

“Payrolls for ADP’s clients are expected to have cut payrolls by 154,000 in March after adding 183,000 workers in February and 209,000 in January.”

“It is probably that the estimates for the ADP and by implication NFP on Friday understate the damage from the fast-moving Coronavirus on the US economy.”

“Though the risk for the ADP figure is on the downside its dollar impact is the reverse as the US currency is benefiting from its revived safety status.”