US: ADP Employment Change comes in at 67K in November vs. 140K expected

ADP employment data for November was worse than the market expectation.

US Dollar ticks lower to 97.50, now eyes the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that employment in the private sector in November increased by 67,000, way below the previous month's reading of 125,000 and worse than consensus estimates pointing to a print of 140,000.

Meanwhile, the market reaction to the data turned out to be rather muted and the US Dollar held on to its mildly weaker tone near the 97.50 region. Investors now look forward to the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.