US 10-year Treasury yields keep rebound from 12-day low amid coronavirus, tapering concerns

- Benchmark US T-bond yields remain firmer amid a quiet Asian session.
- Fed’s Daly backs Vice Chair Clarida, Treasury Secretary Yellen for tapering, rate hike.
- Covid woes escalate but stocks remain mildly bid amid stimulus hopes.
- Second-tier US data, BOE will be in focus, risk catalysts are the key.
10-year US government bond coupon adds one basis point (bp) to 1.195% amid early Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the risk barometer holds onto the previous day’s rebound from July 20 amid escalating concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tapering and the Delta covid variant outbreak.
The crucial Treasury yields recovered on Wednesday after Fedspeak and comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backed monetary policy tightening. Fed Vice Chair Clarida raised hopes of tapering in 2021 and rate hikes by 2023 if core inflation hits 3% this year while Treasury Secretary Yellen said, per Bloomberg, “By the end of this year inflation will be running at a level consistent with the Fed’s target.”
While extending the tapering chatters were comments from Daly during the PBS Newshour interview who said, per Reuters, that her Modal outlook is that fed will be able to taper later this year or early next year.
It’s worth noting that the COVID-19 woes also underpin the US Treasury yields. Texas marks the biggest one-day increase in covid cases since early February whereas Japan reported all-time high daily infections on Wednesday. Further, Australia refreshes the highest daily infections since August 2020 while the latest virus figures from China were also grim.
Even so, S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific stocks print mild gains as the US policymakers inch closer to further stimulus and there are no major challenges seen so far to the global economic recovery.
Talking about that data, the US ADP Employment Change for July slumped to 330K versus 695K expected and 680K revised down while ISM Services PMI for July jumped to 64.1 versus 60.4 prior and challenged the market bears.
Looking forward, the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision and the US Weekly Jobless Claims, coupled with Fedspeak, will be important to watch for immediate direction ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 10-DMA tests corrective pullback above 1.1800
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1840, close to the weekly bottom, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The major currency pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day. July’s bottom lures the bears until the quote stays below 50-DMA.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD remains pressured after declining from weekly top. After posting the heaviest fall in a week, not to forget reversing from the weekly top, GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3885 during Thursday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD: 10-DMA tests corrective pullback above 1.1800
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1840, close to the weekly bottom, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The major currency pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day. July’s bottom lures the bears until the quote stays below 50-DMA.
Dogecoin price spooked, leaves DOGE on the outside looking in
Dogecoin price is still up 5,830% YoY, despite the 80% correction from the May high. The volatility has not transferred to this rally attempt as DOGE has traded in an ascending parallel channel with the 200-day SMA transmitting support.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday, GBP/USD may dip
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.