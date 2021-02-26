US 10-year bond yields slump back towards 1.40% after volatile week

- US bond yields fell sharply on the final trading day of the week.
- 10-year yields, having hit the mid-1.50s% on Thursday, dropped back to 1.40% on Friday.
After surging all week, US bond yields are seeing a sharp retracement on Friday, as bond-buying ramped up into the close of US trade. The selling is most pronounced at the long-end of the US treasury curve, which has bull flattened sharply; 30-year bonds now down nearly 19bps on the day to just above 2.10%. 10-year yields are down just over 10bps to bang on 1.40%. 2-year yields, which have remained comparatively well-anchored throughout the week and not at one point surpassed the upper end of the Federal fund rate target range (of 0.25%), are down 3bps to just under 0.14%. The 2-year/10-year government bond yield spread (a proxy for curve steepness) is back sharply from Thursday’s highs of above 140bps and is currently around 129 bps. Real US bond yields have plummeted by an even great amount on Friday; the US 10-year TIPS yield, which hit highs of -0.528% on Thursday, is back below -0.7% on Friday.
Market psychology (eagerness to buy the dip following Thursday sharp bond market sell-off) seems to be the predominant driver of price action, again, as fundamentals take the back seat. Indeed, dovish though they have remained, Fed officials have this week refrained from indicating any concern about the recent move higher in US government bond yields, so its not the Fed driving bond yield downside. Despite the drop on Friday, bond yields look set to finish the week a decent amount higher than where they started it; 10-year yields are up about 6bps from Monday’s opening levels around 1.36% and 10-year TIPS yields are up about 7bps from this week’s opening levels just under -0.8%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.