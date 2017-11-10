Update: Trump vows to cut corporate tax to 20%By Ross J Burland
The US President Trump is speaking and making remarks on tax reform, saying that it is a middle-class tax reform plan'.
Trump has vowed to lower corporate taxation from 35% to 20%.
- Trump has vowed to double the amount of income Americans can earn at zero income tax
- He is also working to end a state duty on the Estate Tax
- US business taxation is the highest in the world, 60% higher than the average economic competition
