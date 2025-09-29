The US Dollar (USD) is holding steady in a narrow range on Monday, as investors scrutinize the evolution of household sentiment in the United States. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, stands at around 97.81, down 0.4% for the session.
Traders remain cautious ahead of the publication of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence index, expected on Tuesday at 14:00 GMT. This indicator is one of the key barometers of household morale and, by extension, of their propensity to spend – a key driver of the US economy.
Determinants of the US economy
The US economy remains buoyed by a still robust labor market, but signs of weakness are piling up in sentiment surveys.
In August, the Conference Board index fell by 1.3 points to 97.4, with expectations still anchored below the 80 threshold, traditionally interpreted as heralding a recession.
"Consumer confidence dipped slightly in August, but remains in the same zone as over the past three months", explained Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist at the Conference Board.
In particular, she pointed out that "job and income expectations have weakened further, while concerns about prices and trade tariffs have resurfaced".
The latest data for August also showed an increase in household inflation expectations to 6.2% year-on-year, from 5.7% in July, which could complicate the task of the Federal Reserve (Fed), whose inflation target stands at 2%.
Household morale aside, the outlook for consumer spending is also weighing heavily. Purchase intentions for durable goods showed a marked decline for certain discretionary products, such as televisions and tablets, while travel declined for the second month running.
These signals reflect increased caution, which could have repercussions on fourth-quarter growth if the trend continues.
Traders will therefore be keeping a close eye on the September publication. A rebound in the index could give the US Dollar some breathing space and fuel expectations of a more patient Fed on rate cuts. On the other hand, a further weakening would reinforce the scenario of a slowing US economy, weighing on the currency.
DXY technical analysis: The US Dollar remains vulnerable
US Dollar Index 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.
Despite Thursday's attempted rebound, extending a bullish move from the low at 96.22, the US Dollar Index remains on a short-term downtrend overall.
Indeed, bulls will need to mark a more significant breakout before considering a more pronounced reversal. A first signal would be given by a break above the recent peak at 98.60, which could pave the way for a test of 99.00.
On the downside, a pullback below the bullish support line at 97.70 could accentuate downward pressure, with potential targets around the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart at 97.58.
Further down, DXY could then reach the bottom of the downtrend channel at 96.90.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|-0.59%
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|EUR
|0.25%
|0.03%
|-0.51%
|0.20%
|-0.10%
|0.29%
|0.25%
|GBP
|0.22%
|-0.03%
|-0.44%
|0.17%
|-0.19%
|0.26%
|0.23%
|JPY
|0.59%
|0.51%
|0.44%
|0.58%
|0.27%
|0.51%
|0.65%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.17%
|-0.58%
|-0.28%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.36%
|0.10%
|0.19%
|-0.27%
|0.28%
|0.39%
|0.30%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.29%
|-0.26%
|-0.51%
|-0.09%
|-0.39%
|0.11%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.25%
|-0.23%
|-0.65%
|-0.05%
|-0.30%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
