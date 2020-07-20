United Kingdom: GDP outlook remains fragile – UOB

Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group reviewed the latest set of data releases in the UK economy.
Key Quotes
“UK’s economy’s expansion was much weaker than expected in May, casting doubt on how fast the country can rebound from the depths of contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP expanded 1.8% m/m in May, short of the 5.5% m/m pace expected, and leaving the economy contracting by almost 20% over the latest three months.”
“Overall, the services sector, which makes up around 80% of the UK’s economic output, grew by just 0.9% m/m in May, following a 19% m/m decline in April.”
“Inflation unexpectedly accelerated in June, pushed higher by the cost of clothing and games. CPI increased 0.6% y/y, following May's four-year low reading of 0.5% y/y. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, picked up to 1.4% y/y, from 1.2% y/y previously.”
“The jobless rate remained unchanged in May at 3.9%, much better than expectation of a surge to 4.7%. The claimant count change showed an unexpected decrease last month… These numbers will be heavily scrutinized next month, as it remains to be seen whether some employers have sought to get themselves ahead of the game regarding giving notice to staff before the furlough pay cliff hits.”
“We believe the latest move by the BOE is unlikely to mark the end of its efforts to counter the economic slump, and we forecast a further extension of GBP100bn by the November meeting. A further option is for the BOE to make changes to the Term Funding Scheme (TFS). This could give lenders access to funding below the Bank rate, assuming they increase lending to businesses (specifically SMEs).”
“The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted that the UK economy would shrink by 12.4% in 2020. Our 2020 GDP forecast stands at -7.6%, but much will depend on how quickly consumer confidence recovers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.