Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 442.16 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, broadly stable compared with the AED 442.35 it cost on Monday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at AED 5,157.16 per tola from AED 5,159.51 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in AED
|1 Gram
|442.16
|10 Grams
|4,421.49
|Tola
|5,157.16
|Troy Ounce
|13,752.69
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls retain control amid dovish Fed expectations, geopolitical risks
Firming expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and persistent safe-haven demand, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, lifted the Gold price to a fresh all-time peak during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last Wednesday that the move to lower interest rates was a risk management cut and added that he doesn't feel the need to move quickly on rates as risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside.
Traders, however, believe that interest rates will drop much faster than the Fed is projecting and are betting on the possibility that the short-term rate, currently in the 4.00%-4.25% range, will fall under 3% by the end of 2026.
This, in turn, led to the overnight pullback in the US Dollar (USD) from an over one-week high, which, along with safe-haven demand fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, might continue to underpin the safe-haven commodity.
Despite recent diplomatic efforts to find ways to end the more than three-year war, fighting has intensified in recent months. In fact, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of deadly drone strikes on civilian areas on Monday.
Meanwhile, NATO countries have accused Russia of violating the airspace of alliance members Estonia, Poland, and Romania. Russia, however, rejected the claims and blamed the European powers for levying baseless accusations.
Hamas escalated its attacks and launched multiple rockets on Israel amid the intensifying attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has cautioned Israel against annexing the West Bank.
Traders now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the North American session, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide short-term impetuses to the XAU/USD pair.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
