Uncertainty and Risk Aversion – Before and After the Pandemic (Brad Jones RBA Head of Economic Analysis)

Brad Jones, Head of Economic Analysis at the Reserve Bank of Australia said in a keynote address at the minerals week Australia-Asia investment outlook, '' in Australia, it would seem premature to completely rule out the possibility of an overhang of cautious behaviour by households and firms, as seen internationally following previous shocks like the Great Depression and the GFC.''
''However, the unusual origins of the COVID-19 shock, and the fact that in Australia at least, many household and business balance sheets are in better condition today than before the pandemic, suggests the domestic economy could follow a quite different trajectory compared to past rare disasters experienced abroad. This is consistent with our central scenario for the Australian economy and the surprising strength in the domestic recovery to date.''
AUD implications
There was no reaction in the market as it awaits the result of the first quarter Gross Domestic Produce later in the shift.
Meanwhile, yesterday’s RBA Board Meeting was uneventful and the Aussie remained above a key daily support structure and has done little since but hold in a tight range at the 10-day EMA.
Analysts at Westpac noted, however, that from within the RBA statement, there was the absence of the sentence: “The Bank is prepared to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress towards full employment”.
The analysts said that this could be interpreted as a hawkish signal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
SAFEMOON probabilities align in favor of a 30% rally
SafeMoon price evolution over the past ten days has tested the patience of bullish SAFEMOON investors. The transition of the 50 four-hour SMA does establish a new level of support if the rookie digital asset commands some buying pressure.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.