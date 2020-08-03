UN report: North Korea has 'probably' developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles – Reuters

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news, relying on the United Nations, while citing the fears of North Korea’s secret pilling of the nuclear arsenal.
Key quotes
North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles.
The report by an independent panel of experts monitoring U.N. sanctions said the countries, which it did not identify, believed North Korea’s past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturized nuclear devices. Pyongyang has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2017.
The interim report, seen by Reuters, was submitted to the 15-member U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee on Monday.
The UN report said that as only tunnel entrances were known to have been destroyed and there is no indication of a comprehensive demolition, one country had assessed that North Korea could rebuild and reinstall within three months the infrastructure needed to support a nuclear test.
FX implications
The news failed to offer any decisive market moves amid the generally calm trading session. However, Monday’s risk-on sentiment seems to fizzle off-late.
