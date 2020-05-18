UK’s Truss: Trade talks with US to proceed at an accelerated pace

The UK Trade Minister Liz Truss said in a statement on Monday, said that her government is hopeful the UK-US trade negotiations will proceed at an accelerated pace, per Reuters.

This comes after the first round of trade talks between both the countries concluded last week.

Key quotes

“Both sides are hopeful that negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace.”

“Ambassador (Robert) Lighthizer and I agreed that a second virtual round will take place in the weeks of 15 and 26 June, and that in advance of that negotiating teams will continue their work and meet virtually on a rolling basis, with meetings continuing throughout this week and beyond.”

GBP/USD extends recovery

The pound is seeing some fresh buying interest over the last hour, as GBP/USD extends the recovery mode to near 1.2130 levels.

The GBP bulls ignore the increased calls for negative BOE interest rates, possibly gaining some momentum on the above positive trade headlines.