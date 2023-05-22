UK’s Rightmove, BDO flash mixed signals for British economy, GBP/USD grinds higher

Accountants BDO said 46% of businesses surveyed with a turnover of between 10 million and 300 million pounds ($12 million - $379 million) reported that the rise in corporation tax would delay investment, while 39% said it would slow hiring or lead to job losses.

Low business investment is one of the reasons economists give for the weak growth in British productivity and living standards over the last decade, and businesses have complained that higher tax rates reduce their incentive to invest.

Asking prices for British homes rose in May by more than in any other month this year as a better economic outlook and steadier mortgage rates offset the impact of the Bank of England's interest rates rises.

The latest survey reports from Britain’s property website Rightmove and the UK BDO unveil mixed signals. That said, the former cites a jump in the house asking price to mention the returning confidence to the housing market while the latter states UK firms’ plan to differ investments on tax increase.

