UK's PM Johnson: I don't think there is any case for a Brexit delay

- UK's Prime Minister Johnson is confident that UK lawmakers will back his Brexit deal.
- Markets may not be so convinced until the fact which means uncertainty for GBP.
UK's Prime Minister Johnson is commenting after a decision by Leaders of 27 EU countries to formally endorse the new Brexit agreement with the UK.
Key comments:
- Says this is a great deal for our country.
- Says it means we in the UK can come out of the EU as one United Kingdom.
- I don't think there is any case for a Brexit delay.
- This is a great deal for our country.
- It means we in the UK can come out of the EU as one United Kingdom.
- We can also build now on our relations with the EU.
- The extraction having been done, the building now begins.
- It is the chance to get brexit done.
- It is a chance to focus on the people's priorities.
- Brexit has been long, painful and divisive.
- It is time for our parliamentarians to get this thing done.
- I think there is a very good case for MPs to get Brexit done.
- I don't think there is any case for delay.
- It is a good deal for Northern Ireland.
- Says Northern Ireland will be able to do free trade deals with rest of UK.
- Will be making further announcements about the vote in due course.
- Confident UK lawmakers will back his Brexit deal.
FX implications:
While Johnson is confident that UK lawmakers will back his Brexit deal, markets may not be so convinced until the fact, and that means uncertainty for GBP accompanied by volatility. GBP/USD has rallied towards the 1.30 handle and to the highest levels since May of this year.
The DUP leader, Nigel Dodds, has already criticised Mr Johnson. Dodd told the BBC News: "If he'd held his nerve - and held out - he would, of course, have got better concessions which kept the integrity, both economic and constitutional, of the UK." The BBC News reported that he said he expected 'a "massive vote" against Mr Johnson's deal on Saturday in the House of Commons - and the DUP expected to "play a crucial role" in amending the legislation.'
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.
GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament
The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.