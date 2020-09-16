UK’s Lewis: Discussion on amendments on Internal Market Bill is ongoing

Brandon Lewis, UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said in a statement on Wednesday, the discussion on amendments on the controversial Internal Market Bill is ongoing.

Additional quotes

“Answer I gave on breaking international law was very clear to a clear question.”

“Important now to refer to government legal advice.”

“We've been clear we want to find positive solutions with the joint committee.”

“Optimistic we can still find a way through via joint committee.”

“Has become clear through joint committee process the EU isn't willing to work in a way that allows us to keep our guarantees to N. Ireland.”

“Government approach to Internal Market Bill does not break ministerial code.”

Market reaction

The above comments dragged the pound a few pips lower against the greenback, with GBP/USD now back to the 1.2900 level, still adding 0.19% on the day.