Labour's Corbyn: Will not lead Labour in next elections - Bloomberg

"It has been a very disappointing night for Labour", Jeremy Corbyn, the head of UK's Labour party said while speaking at Islington, according to Bloomberg.

Corbyn added that he will not lead Labour in the next elections.

At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3460, having hit a 19-month high of 1.3515 in early Asia. The GBP picked up a bid after exit polls forecasted a big majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.