UK's Hunt: Focus of our diplomacy has been on deescalating tensions

Speaking to parliament about the latest developments on Iran's seizure of another British-flagged vessel last Friday, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iran had no right to obstruct the ship's passage under international law and argued that it was an act of "state piracy." Below are some additional comments as reported by Reuters.
"No comparison between Iran's illegal seizure and enforcement of EU sanctions."
"We must now take appropriate action to ensure safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."
"We will seek to put together European-led maritime mission."
"Will seek to complement U.S. proposals in the area of maritime security."
"W will ask all British-flagged ships to give us notice of intention to pass through the Strait of Hormuz so we can give them protection."
"Not possible for Royal Navy to provide escorts for every single ship."
"Focus of our diplomacy has been on deescalating tensions, do not seek confrontation."
"If Iran continues on this dangerous path they must accept price will be larger western military presence in waters along their coastline."
