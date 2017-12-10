UK’s Hammond planning a ‘safety-first’ budget with no giveaways – Huffington Post

UK’s Hammond planning a ‘safety-first’ budget with no giveaways – Huffington PostBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the HuffingtonPost UK, the UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond is planning to deliver a “safety-first” budget with no giveaways for younger voters
One MP told HuffPost UK: “The truth of the Budget is that the OBR downgraded our productivity, and it’s going to be a safety-first Budget. He’s pretty determined to keep to the fiscal rules – that’s where we are on it.”
