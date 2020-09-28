UK's Gove: Stressed to EU Internal Market Bill is a safety net

British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told reporters on Monday that he had a constructive meeting at the Joint Committee and noted that both sides were clear on where they were still "some distance apart," as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We need to go further, other talks I hope will go well."

"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been clear that we need to see progress."

"We should be able to bring both sides together."

"I stressed to the EU on Internal Market Bill that these clauses are a safety net."

"We want to implement the Withdrawal Agreement in full but those clauses will remain in the bill."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 1% on the day at 1.2870.