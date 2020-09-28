UK's Gove: Stressed to EU Internal Market Bill is a safety net

British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told reporters on Monday that he had a constructive meeting at the Joint Committee and noted that both sides were clear on where they were still "some distance apart," as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We need to go further, other talks I hope will go well."
"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been clear that we need to see progress."
"We should be able to bring both sides together."
"I stressed to the EU on Internal Market Bill that these clauses are a safety net."
"We want to implement the Withdrawal Agreement in full but those clauses will remain in the bill."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 1% on the day at 1.2870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to 1.2900 on renewed hope for a post-Brexit trade deal
GBP/USD keeps rallying now trading around 1.2900 amid better odds for a EU-UK trade deal. Comments from BOE’s Ramsden gave the Pound additional momentum as he dismissed using negative rates.
EUR/USD advances further beyond 1.1650
EUR/USD advances towards the 1.1700 level, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening amid a better market mood. Substancial gains in equities support the rally.
XAU/USD bounces off 100-DMA support, climbs to $1866 level
Gold reversed an early European session dip back closer to two-month tops and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1865-66 region.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
Upside momentum in WTI falters near $40.50/bbl
After printing fresh tops near $40.50 per barrel on Monday, prices of the West Texas Intermediate are now facing some selling pressure although they manage well to keep daily gains and business above the $40.00 mark.