UK's Gove: Not overplaying its hand on fisheries

Commenting on the Brexit issue, the British Cabinet Minister said on Tuesday, three sticking points remain.

Gove said that “the UK is not overplaying its hand on fisheries” while adding, “there's no reason why we can't manage access to our own waters.”

Additional quotes

“I think there is a chance we may not get a negotiated outcome.”

On another lockdown, “Confident as confident can be that we won't have one.”

“If we were to relax the situation too rapidly then we'd have the situation where you'd need to slam the brakes on.”

“Most important thing to do is make sure we vaccinate as many people as possible.”

“I don't think you will need a vaccine passport to go to theatre, sports event.”

“People in this country have common sense, they can see that getting vaccinated is good for you and others.”

“Vaccine passport not being planned.”

GBP/USD nears 1.3400

Despite the downbeat comments from Mr. Gove, GBP/USD enjoys the risk rally amid coronavirus vaccine optimism, closing in on the 1.3400 level.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3385, up 0.47% on the day.