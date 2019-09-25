UK's Gove: Brexit negotiations have seen significant movement in recent weeks

Michael Gove, a conservative politician and the Cabinet Office Minister who is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that Brexit negotiations have seen significant movement in recent weeks, per Reuters.

"Our top economic priority is to maintain the free flow of good into and out of the EU," Gove added.

These comments failed to help the British pound recover its losses. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 1% on the day at 1.2365.