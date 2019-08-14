UK's Ex-FinMin Hammond: Very confident parliament can block no deal Brexit

Reuters reports the latest comments from the former UK Finance Minister Phillip Hammond, with key headlines on a no-deal Brexit.
Confident that parliament has a clear view, has means to express it.
Very confident parliament can block no-deal Brexit.
Any ideal of bypassing parliament would provoke a constitutional crisis.
There is no mandate for leaving with no deal.
Government of national unity is not the answer.
Hopes do not need a second referendum.
If can't resolve issue in parliament, general election or referendum are options.
Not clear would be majority in parliament for second referendum.
The Cable remains largely unchanged following the above comments, keeping its range near 1.2060, with the UK CPI data eyed for a fresh direction.
