UK's Corbyn: We expect to win bill to force a delay to Brexit

Following his meeting with other opposition leaders, British main opposition Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that their meeting went well and that they were working together to block a no-deal Brexit.

"We expect to win the bill to force a delay to Brexit, we have the lawmakers to support it, we expect Labour MPs to back it," Corbyn said. "Our priority remains to stop a no-deal Brexit, could call no-confidence vote when time is right."

Corbyn further argued that British Prime Minister Johnson was "intent" on a no-deal Brexit and said that they were favouring an election.

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2034, losing 0.27% on the day.