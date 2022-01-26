Ukraine Envoy to Japan: Fully committed to diplomatic solution to current tensions with Russia

“We are fully committed to a diplomatic solution to current tensions with Russia,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said in a statement on Wednesday.
Korsunsky added, “we have no plan to attack any part of occupied territories.”
“If Russia is allowed to move forward with force, we will see more such cases in the world,” Ukrainian envoy to Japan said.
Korsunsky went onto say that “if you have an energy crisis in Europe, you have an energy crisis in Asia.”
Late Tuesday, when asked about whether he could see Russian leader Vladimir Putin facing US sanctions, President Joe Biden said, “Yes, I would see that.”
Further comments
“As I’ve said, there are going to be serious economic consequences if he moves.”
“If he were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world.”
Market reaction
The above conciliatory comments help ease off the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, underpinning the risk-on trading in Asia so far this Wednesday.
The S&P 500 futures gain 0.15% on the day while AUD/USD consolidates the recent recovery above 0.7150. All eyes remain on the Fed verdict.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper hourly correction.
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
Axie Infinity eyes support, but downside pressure for AXS remains
Axie Infinity price has been hammered since the beginning of 2022. It has fallen more than 52% this year and is down over 73% from the all-time high made in November 2021. Despite the 73% loss, a 50% logarithmic Fibonacci retracement has yet to trigger.
Fed January Preview: Three possible scenarios for gold Premium
Gold closed the previous two weeks in the positive territory, gaining nearly 2% over the period. The violation of the 200-day SMA attracted technical buyers and retreating US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to XAU/USD.