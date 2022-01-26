Ukraine Envoy to Japan: Fully committed to diplomatic solution to current tensions with Russia

“We are fully committed to a diplomatic solution to current tensions with Russia,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said in a statement on Wednesday.

Korsunsky added, “we have no plan to attack any part of occupied territories.”

“If Russia is allowed to move forward with force, we will see more such cases in the world,” Ukrainian envoy to Japan said.

Korsunsky went onto say that “if you have an energy crisis in Europe, you have an energy crisis in Asia.”

Late Tuesday, when asked about whether he could see Russian leader Vladimir Putin facing US sanctions, President Joe Biden said, “Yes, I would see that.”

Further comments

“As I’ve said, there are going to be serious economic consequences if he moves.”

“If he were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world.”

Market reaction

The above conciliatory comments help ease off the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, underpinning the risk-on trading in Asia so far this Wednesday.

The S&P 500 futures gain 0.15% on the day while AUD/USD consolidates the recent recovery above 0.7150. All eyes remain on the Fed verdict.