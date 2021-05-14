UK Vaccines Minister: Roadmap for reopening will stay in place, vaccines are delivering

Despite the concerns about the Indian variant, the UK covid Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday, he thinks the roadmap for reopening will stay in place and that the vaccines are delivering.

“There are concerns in some areas of the UK about the Indian variant, where infection rates are rising. “

“We have no evidence that this new variant is more severe on people or escapes vaccines. “

“We can flex the vaccine rollout to deal with this new variant.”

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD is challenging daily highs near 1.4065, as the US dollar eases ahead of key economic releases while the pound shrugs off the renewed Brexit concerns. The spot is up 0.11% on the day.