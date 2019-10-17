UK Tory MP Grieve: Will oppose deal unless it is put to a referendum

Ahead of Saturday's vote on the United Kingdom's (UK) proposed Brexit deal to the European Union (EU), Conservative Party rebel lawmaker Dominic Grieve said that he will oppose the deal unless it is put to a referendum.

The British Pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2852, adding 0.17% on the day. However, the fact that the EUR/GBP pair is also up 0.4% on the day at 0.8660 suggests that the GBP/USD's daily advance is a product of the broad selling pressure surrounding the Greenback rather than the GBP strength.