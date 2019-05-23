UK Tory lawmaker Rees-Mogg: PM May's Brexit plan is worse than before

The UK Conservative and Member of Parliament for North East Somerset, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Wednesday that UK Minister Theresa May’s new plan for Brexit was worse than her old proposal, as cited by Reuters.

Rees-Mogg noted: “It is worse than it was last time.” “If she were to put the bill in the form she’s proposed ... she would lose by more than 230. I think the mood has turned very sharply against it.”

Earlier today, the UK Times reported that PM May is preparing to quit her position on Friday after latest cabinet mutiny over her Brexit proposal.