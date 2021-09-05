UK tax hike on the cards, Boris Johnson is adamant

A UK tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking, despite a push back from the cabinet.
The cabinet is split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms, according to reports.
Sajid Javid has pushed for a two per cent increase, saying the £10 billion raised from a mooted one per cent rise is not enough, according to The Times.
The Time's front pages will be read ''PM to dey rebels over tax rise for social care''.
