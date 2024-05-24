UK Retail Sales drop 2.3% MoM in April vs. -0.4% expected

- The UK Retail Sales came in at -2.3% MoM in April, a big miss.
- Core Retail Sales for the UK dropped 2.0% MoM in April.
- GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2700 after dismal UK data.
The UK Retail Sales dropped 2.3% over the month in April vs. -0.4% expected and -0.2% in March, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday.
The Core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, fell 2.0% MoM, compared to a 0.6% decline in March and the market forecast of -0.6%.
The annual Retail Sales in the United Kingdom decreased by 2.7% in April versus March’s 0.4% while the Core Retail Sales declined by 3.0% in the reported month versus 0% previous. Both figures fell short of expectations.
Market reaction to UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD sees fresh offers on the poor UK data release, down 0.7% on the day to trade near 1.2685, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|NZD
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.2700 early Friday, following a bigger-than-expected decline in the UK Retail Sales data for April. The pair remains on a corrective decline from two-month highs of 1.2761 on resurgent US Dollar demand.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair stays undermined by the recent strength in the US Dollar on strong US PMI data and hawkish Fed expectations. Mid-tier US data and Fedspeak are next on tap.
Gold eyes $2,310 support, as rising wedge remains in play
Gold price is nursing losses while flirting with two-week lows near $2,327 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price extends its losing streak into the fourth straight day, remaining on track to book the first weekly loss in three weeks.
Why is Pepe meme coin rallying? What’s next after PEPE’s ATH? Premium
Pepe price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, but it might come after a correction. This short-term pullback could be used by sidelined buyers to accumulate PEPE for the next leg up.
US economy slowing slipping into recession, but not there yet
The recent spate of economic data continues to point to a weakening economy, but one that is not yet precipitously falling into recession. The Philly Fed Index was released late last week.