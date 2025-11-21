UK Retail Sales fall 1.1% MoM in October vs. 0% expected

The United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales fell 1.1% month-over-month (MoM) in October after advancing 0.7% in September (revised from 0.5%), according to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.

Markets projected 0% in the reported month.

The core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, decreased 1.0% MoM in October, compared with the previous rise of 0.7% (revised from 0.6%). This figure came in below the market consensus of -0.2%.

The annual Retail Sales in the UK rose 0.2% in October versus 1.0% prior (revised from 1.5%), below the consensus of 1.5%. The annual core Retail Sales jumps 1.2% in the same month versus a 1.7% rise prior (revised from 2.3%). This reading came in softer than the market expectations of 2.5%.

Market reaction to the UK Retail Sales report

The Pound Sterling attracts some sellers following the upbeat UK Retail Sales report. The GBP/USD pair is trading 0.04% higher on the day at 1.3075 as of writing.﻿

Pound Sterling Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.79% 0.83% 1.65% 0.44% 1.22% 0.96% 1.44% EUR -0.79% 0.04% 0.89% -0.35% 0.43% 0.17% 0.64% GBP -0.83% -0.04% 0.82% -0.39% 0.38% 0.12% 0.60% JPY -1.65% -0.89% -0.82% -1.19% -0.44% -0.71% -0.23% CAD -0.44% 0.35% 0.39% 1.19% 0.77% 0.50% 1.00% AUD -1.22% -0.43% -0.38% 0.44% -0.77% -0.26% 0.22% NZD -0.96% -0.17% -0.12% 0.71% -0.50% 0.26% 0.48% CHF -1.44% -0.64% -0.60% 0.23% -1.00% -0.22% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).