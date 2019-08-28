UK: Queen approves proroguing of parliament, GBP/USD stays in red

In a published statement, the Privy Council announced that Queen has approved proroguing of Parliament as requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier today.

"Order proroguing Parliament no earlier than Monday 9th September and no later than Thursday 12th September 2019 to Monday 14th October 2019, and directing the Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain to prepare a Commission accordingly," the statement read.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2205, erasing 0.66% on a daily basis.