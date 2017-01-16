UK Press: Trump says Brexit will ‘end up being a great thing’

The UK Times reported comments from the US president-elect Trump, via Reuters, as he spoke on Brexit in an interview held over the weekend.

Key Headlines:

Brexit will "end up being a great thing"

Britons voted for Brexit because the UK wanted its own identity

"We're gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly. good for both sides"

Will invite UK PM May to visit him "right after" he gets into the White House

Other countries would follow Britain's lead in leaving the European union

Will agree a nuclear weapons ­reduction deal with president Putin of Russia in return for lifting us sanctions

Russia's intervention in Syria has been "a very bad thing" that led to a "terrible ­humanitarian situation"

Looking ­forward to visiting Britain, makes positive comments about Queen Elizabeth

Urges Britain to veto any new UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel

He will appoint Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, to broker a Middle East peace deal