- UK Manufacturing PMI contracts to 46.0 in August, a big miss.
- Services PMI in the UK eases to 52.5 in August, beats estimates.
- GBP/USD turns south towards 1.1750 on dismal UK PMIs.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) unexpectedly contracts to 46.0 in August versus 51.1 expected and 52.1 – July’s final reading.
Meanwhile, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index for August arrived at 52.5 when compared to July’s final score of 52.6 and 52.0 expected.
The first reading of the S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI came in at 50.9 in August vs. 51.1 expected and 52.1 previous.
Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global, commented on the survey
“The UK private sector moved closer to stagnation in August, as mild growth of activity across the service sector only just offset a deepening downturn at manufacturers. Waning customer demand amid the weaker economic outlook, and shortages of both staff and inputs, were reported to have hit goods producers hard, with firms registering the quickest drops in output and new work since May 2020.”
“Excluding the initial phase of the pandemic in early-2020, the reduction in manufacturing output was the quickest seen since the start of 2009. Meanwhile, the service sector registered the weakest increase in activity since the recovery began in early 2021.”
FX implications
A slump in the UK Manufacturing PMI checks the GBP/USD recovery. The spot is trading at 1.1763, almost unchnaged on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD struggles to extend rebound after mixed PMI data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.1750 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The data from the UK revealed a sharp contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity in August, not allowing the British pound to find demand.
Gold sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through
Gold gains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a four-week low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD, for now, seems to have snapped a six-day losing streak and sticks to its modest recovery gains, around the $1,740 area through the first half of the European session, though lacks follow-through.
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!